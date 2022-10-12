(WXIN) — After two years of Thanksgiving closures, Kohl’s stores will once again close on Thanksgiving this year.

The retailer said customers looking forward to shopping on the holiday can do so on its website or app. Thanksgiving falls on Nov. 24 this year.

The retailer also closed its stores on Thanksgiving in 2020 and 2021. The 2020 closure was related to safety concerns spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the years before that, Kohl’s and other stores opened on Thanksgiving, giving customers the chance to cash in on early holiday deals and savings as “Black Friday” sales inched earlier and earlier until stores were opening on the holiday itself.

Kohl’s has not yet announced store hours for Black Friday week, though the retail chain has already kicked off some special holiday deals.

In recent years, more and more stores have decided to close on Thanksgiving so employees can spend the holiday with their families. Target’s CEO said last year that the chain would no longer open on Thanksgiving.