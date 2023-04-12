BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WJZY) – Somewhere, over the rainbow, way up high … on a North Carolina mountain. The Autumn at Oz Festival is kicking off in North Carolina’s Avery County this September.

The “Wizard of Oz”-themed amusement park drops visitors in the center of the Land of Oz – yellow brick road included. There are craft and food vendors, an “immersive theatrical experience,” plus lots of photo opportunities.

The park originally opened in June 1970 and was fully operational for about a decade before a fire destroyed two of the Emerald City buildings in 1975. New management was able to get the park up and running again by 1976 – but not for long. The amusement park shut down again in 1980.

In the late ’80s, parts of the park had to be demolished because of “excessive vandalism and decay,” Land of Oz North Carolina explains. “However, much of the park was saved including the Gale farmhouse, barn, and most of the yellow brick road.”

In 1988, a group of former employees banded together to bring back the Oz experience every year with the Autumn at Oz Festival.

For a limited time, the Land of Oz Theme Park will be open to the public on the following days this year:

Sept. 8-10

Sept. 15-17

Sept. 22-24

This year’s “Autumn at Oz Festival” marks the park’s 30th anniversary.

Tickets go on sale in late June. The exact date has not yet been announced.

Officials advise that the land is private property, and those arriving onsite after hours without advanced approval will be considered trespassers.