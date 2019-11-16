World’s largest Starbucks opens in Chicago

CHICAGO (WISH) — The world’s largest Starbucks opened its doors in Chicago on Friday.

The five-story coffee shop sits along the city’s famous Magnificent Mile.

Starbucks is calling the shop and tourist attraction a roastery where customers can learn more about the different stages of the brewing process and explore the world of coffee.

The Chicago roastery employs 200 people and features specialty food and cocktails.

It is also the only location, outside of Milan, to sell liquid nitrogen gelato which is designed to be eaten with coffee.