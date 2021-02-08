Wreaths Across America Announces Start of the Mobile Education Exhibit’s 2021 National Tour

COLUMBIA FALLS, M.E. (WETM) —Wreaths Across America (WAA) is announcing the start of the 2021 national tour for its Mobile Education Exhibit (MEE). The MEE will begin this month in Maine and head Southwest towards Texas for both private and public scheduled events.

“The goal of the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is to bring the community together and teach patriotism while remembering the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America.

“However, over the last year, in light of the current health crisis, we feel this exhibit has taken on even more meaning by providing the opportunity for people to safely participate in something that is both educational and inspiring while supporting and giving back to the communities it visits,” said Worcester.

The MEE achieves this goal by bringing the local community, veterans, active-duty military, and their families together through interactive exhibits, short films, and shared stories. The exhibit serves as a mobile museum, educating visitors about the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes as well as serving as an official ‘welcome home’ station for our nation’s Vietnam Veterans.

Community members, families, veterans, active-duty military, and others are encouraged to visit, take a tour and speak with WAA representatives and volunteers.

To host the MEE in your community, visit https://wreathsacrossamerica.org/mee to make a request.