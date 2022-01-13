WV Gov. Jim Justice feeling “much better” after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is continuing to experience mild symptoms but is feeling “much better” on Thursday, after confirming a second positive COVID-19 PCR test Tuesday night.

He has received monoclonal antibody treatment, which the governor’s office states has begun mitigating his symptoms.

“Thankfully, I am feeling much better today,” Gov. Justice said. “I desperately want to get out of this house and back to serving our state. I am not one to lay around.”

First Lady Cathy Justice was still negative as of Wednesday, Jan. 12. While office staff also all tested negative also on Wednesday. 

“I deeply appreciate everyone’s prayers and well-wishes for my family and I this week. They mean more to Cathy and I than words can convey, and we will never forget them,” said Gov. Justice.

“Without question, the fact that I chose to get vaccinated and boosted saved my life, that’s all there is to it. So, now more than ever, I strongly encourage all West Virginians to protect themselves and their families by getting vaccinated.”

