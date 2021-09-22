‘You can’t just move people’s cars’: Video shows stranger moving woman’s car before it gets towed

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — A California woman called police to report her car had been stolen Saturday and was confused to learn that it had been towed for being parked in front of a fire hydrant — because that’s not where she left it.

Surveillance video shows a big rig driver attempting to make a tight turn into the driveway of a nearby home in the North Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles. Then the driver can be seen going into Alma Ordonez’s unlocked car and steering it while another person pushes it from behind.

The pair left the car in front of the hydrant. A few hours later, the city ticketed it and towed it away.



“You can’t just move people’s cars,” Ordonez said. “This is L.A. There’s parking issues everywhere. I mean if you can do that, can you imagine, in the city, everybody just moving people’s cars to park?”

LAPD said the crime could end in a misdemeanor charge if they can catch the people who moved the vehicle. As for Ordonez, the city waived the fee for the ticket, but to get the $400 towing fee back, she would have to go to small claims court.

Ordonez said this is the second time this has happened to her. The last time was two years ago.

“I would consider that stealing, right, when someone gets in your car and moves it,” she said. “But the LAPD said no, that’s just somebody moving your car without your consent.”