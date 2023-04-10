(WETM) – Today is national siblings’ day. April 10 every year is a holiday recognized as siblings day in the United States and in Canada.

Over the last few years, the holiday has gained popularity that celebrates the relationship between siblings, similar to how we celebrate Mother’s and Father’s Day.

As brothers and sisters, you may have a natural relationship. Or it may be a bond that develops over time.

Typically, this day can be celebrated by siblings by exchanging gifts, going to lunch, or just by spending quality time together.

National Siblings Day was created by Claudia Evart in 1995 after she lost her brother and sister at a young age. Evart also founded the Siblings Day Foundation in order to promote the holiday. April 10th falls on Evarts late sister’s birthday.