ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Today is National Wear Red Day, it is a day when people all over the country are encouraged to wear red and bring awareness to heart disease, as it is also the third day of American heart month.

Heart disease is the number one killer of women, taking more lives than all forms of cancer combined. One in three women die of cardiovascular disease.

“Unfortunately, women are less likely to receive CPR than men, partly because people fear accusations of inappropriate touching, sexual assault, or injuring the person,” said American Heart Association Senior Community Impact Director Lisa Neff.

The American Heart Association is on a mission to eradicate heart disease and strokes in women all over the nation. The association feels their job is to serve as a catalyst for change and improve the lives of women, so in honor of what this day means, before you go out put on something red.