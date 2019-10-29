Breaking News
1 lot of anti-anxiety drug Alprazolam recalled

by: WOODTV.com staff

(WOOD) — A batch of Alprazolam has been recalled due to concerns about a foreign substance in the anti-anxiety medication.

Affected bottles were sold between July and August with national drug code 0378-4003-05.

recalled alprazolam label
A courtesy image of the label of recalled Alprazolam.

The voluntary recall by Pennsylvania-based Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. was announced earlier this week.

Officials say that the potential foreign substance carries the rare chance of an infection, though they haven’t gotten any reports of adverse reactions. If you start to feel unwell, see your doctor.

Anyone who has the impacted medication should call Stericycle at 1.888.843.0255 to get a documentation packet to return it. Questions can be directed to Mylan during regular business hours at 800.769.9526 or via email.

