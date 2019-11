NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 25: A woman with a Santa hat watch people skate at the ice skating rink at Rockefeller Center on Christmas day on December 25, 2017 in New York City. Security in the New York is on alert as thousand of tourists visit the city for the holidays. (Photo by Amir […]

NEW YORK (WPIX/CNN/WBTW) – This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was set up in Manhattan Saturday ahead of the annual tree lighting ceremony.

It’s a Norway Spruce that was cut down on Thursday from a community in New York.

The 77-foot, 14-ton tree was brought to “The Big Apple” on a trailer.

It was then untied and raised with a crane Saturday onto its new home on the center plaza.

The 87th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting takes place December 4.