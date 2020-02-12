3 brothers, all younger than 5, diagnosed with same rare cancer

ATLANTA, Ga. – Three brothers, all younger than five, are being treated for the same rare eye cancer, WXIA reports.

Angie and Aaron Rush said their oldest son, Tristen, was diagnosed with retinoblastoma when he was just three-weeks-old. Their second son, Caison, was diagnosed with the same cancer at one-week-old.

Now their third son, Carter, is battling the rare disease.

Carter was diagnosed with retinoblastoma at six-months-old when doctors found two tumors in his eyes on Jan. 6. He is currently undergoing chemotherapy and laser treatments.

“He has cancer, he has cancer, I have cancer. All my brothers have cancer,” Tristen said.

Angie says retinoblastoma is an aggressive cancer that almost exclusively affects young children and can be hereditary.

Angie also had retinoblastoma when she was a baby. She had to have her left eye removed when she was just six-weeks-old.

“I feel a lot of guilt, knowing that this is something I could pass down to them,” Angie said. “But I also know that I’ve been blessed.”

Fortunately, her boys’ prognoses are good. The Rush family hopes their story can help raise awareness about pediatric cancer.