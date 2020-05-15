5 children found in makeshift box attached to pickup truck, 3 adults arrested

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (KLAS) — Three people from Sacramento were arrested this week on suspicion of child endangerment after deputies found five children in what was described as a makeshift wooden box affixed to a truck bed. The children range in age from 1-13, deputies said.

“I don’t recall in over 30 years being here that I’ve ever heard of a situation quite like this,” said Cindy Bachman, the public information officer for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s office.

The three people arrested are Kenneth Standridge, Zona Brasier and Aushajuan Hardy. Authorities said the kids were in the box in 100-degree heat. The suspects were said to be on their way to Oklahoma.

“The children didn’t have air condition, and they didn’t have any water,” Bachman said. “So it was a pretty serious situation.”

According to officials, drugs and a shotgun were found inside the truck. Deputies also said all three suspects had criminal records in Sacramento County. Hardy had the longest rap sheet and a warrant out for his arrest in Sacramento.

Standridge was arrested for child endangerment, a felon in possession of a firearm, and suspicion of driving under the influence. Brasier and Hardy were also booked on child endangerment charges and for his no-bail felony warrant.

The sheriff’s department credits the people who called 911 after hearing the kids crying at a rest stop with credit in getting them help.

“The truck, the trailer—it looked a little different, but I don’t know if anything about it was actually in violation of any vehicle code,” Bachman said. “So it may [have] traveled along and not [have] been stopped by any law enforcement officer had it not been those callers.”