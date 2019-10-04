76-year-old woman receives possible human trafficking harassment phone call

by: Shawn LanierPosted: Oct 3, 2019 / 07:00 PM EDT / Updated: Oct 3, 2019 / 07:10 PM EDT

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 76-year-old woman said she received a call from someone asking if she wanted to make money, then she claims the conversation took an even stranger turn.

In the police call, the crime is categorized as telecommunications harassment.

Jeane Wright said she answered an unknown call out of curiosity but now regrets that she did.

“I’m scared to death I don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Wright

She said the phone call began like a typical telemarketing call.

“He said he ‘noticed that I was a senior and needed a job,’ and I said ‘I do not need a job.’”

Wright said the questions did not stop there and added the tone of the caller changed.

“Then he starts in about, ‘do you miss men at night?’ I said, ‘no I don’t miss men period that’s just me.’”

She said the caller then told her he has “men who would happily pay for her company,” and even asked to meet privately at her home to talk about the proposal.

Wright said that’s when she hung up but received another phone call the next day from the same guy.

“He just said ‘the men I would be working with were young men and they preferred older women because you’re more experienced,’ and I thought, ‘Oh my God.’ “It scared me,’ said Wright.

“It really scared me, and I didn’t let Lyn know until the next day, and she said: ‘Why didn’t you tell me?’ I said, ‘I don’t know. I was just a nervous wreck, and I wanted to get it away from my mind.’”

Her daughter, Lyn Herron, said she thought it sounded ridiculous, but realized that something was off.

“When I talked with my best friend and as it’s coming out and I’m actually hearing it, instead of just thinking about it, I thought ‘Oh my God, my mom was either going to be trafficked or they were going to rob her blind.’”

Wright filed a report with Columbus police but didn’t have a number to give them since the call was unknown.

She and her daughter want to warn others to be cautious of these suspicious phone calls.

“I wonder, how many other people possibly have had the same phone call and just stopped at oh this is silly.”



Columbus Police released the following statement: