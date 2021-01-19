8 things to know about America’s 1st second gentleman, Doug Emhoff

Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff appear on stage after Harris delivered her acceptance speech on the third night of the Democratic National Convention in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – The husband of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Doug Emhoff, is set to become the nation’s first second gentleman when his wife is inaugurated on Wednesday.

The 56-year-old lawyer has been married to Harris since 2014. He previously worked as an entertainment attorney at DLA Piper, but left the firm prior to Inauguration Day due to conflict of interest concerns.

Here’s what else you should know about the second gentleman:

Emhoff was married for 16 years to Kerstin Emhoff. They have two children together. He was born in New York and raised in New Jersey and Los Angeles. In January, Emhoff joined the faculty of Georgetown Law, serving as Distinguished Visitor from Practice. According to Georgetown, he’ll be “drawing in part on his deep expertise in media and entertainment matters to teach related coursework, starting with “Entertainment Law Disputes” in the upcoming spring semester.” As a lawyer, Emhoff has represented a Real Housewives husband and the ad agency that created the Taco Bell Chihuahua. Emhoff met Harris on a blind date. Harris admitted she googled her now-husband beforehand. Harris and Emhoff married at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, Calif. Emhoff proposed less than a year after the couple started dating. Emhoff is an avid golfer and active fantasy football participant, according to Vogue. Emhoff is now the proud owner of the @SecondGentleman handle on Twitter.

What Emhoff’s duties will be once his wife takes office remains to be seen. Traditionally, first ladies have been responsible for decorating the White House, organizing and attending official ceremonies and events and championing a variety of causes. Michelle Obama, for example, tackled childhood obesity, while Melania Trump made cyberbullying her focus.