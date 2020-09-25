89-year-old pizza delivery man gets $12,000 from TikTok fans

(KSL/NBC NEWS) — An 89-year old man in Roy, Utah is “TikTok famous” after a family gave him a big tip for pizza delivery.

Now there are plenty of places to get pizza. But for Carlos Valdez and his family, they choose Papa John’s.

The Valdezes say it’s because of their pizza delivery man, Derlin Newey, who they say is very kind.

He even lets them record his deliveries for their TikTok videos, which has become pretty popular with their 53,000 fans.

It’s so popular, both the Valdezes and their fans raised $12,000 to give Newey a big delivery tip.

“How do I ever say thank you?” Newey said. “I don’t know what to say.”