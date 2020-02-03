’90s snack favorite Dunkaroos are coming back this summer

Dunkaroos are coming back!

The favorite ’90s snack will be returning – according to their social media accounts.

The year is 1997. Your Tamagotchi is thriving. You just set a new personal best with your Bop It. Your mom packed Dunkaroos in your lunch. Everyone at school wants to be your friend. Life is good.



The year is 2020. You just found out Dunkaroos are coming back. Life is good. — Dunkaroos (@Dunkaroos) February 3, 2020

The discontinued cookies and frosting treat recently set up Twitter and Instagram accounts and confirmed the Summer 2020 return with posts on Monday.

The posts feature a very ’90s-style video featuring trends that are “not coming back,” followed by a “Definitely Coming Back! Summer 2020” tag at the end.

Before today, the Dunkaroos Instagram account only had a teaser pic of frosting.

So tight-role your acid-washed jeans and get ready for some sugary goodness!