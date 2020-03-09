All-female mariachi band hopes to break gender stereotypes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An all-female mariachi band in El Paso said it wants to break mariachi gender stereotypes. The group is called Mariachi Femenil Flores Mexicanas.

“It’s a male-dominated genre, so everybody looks at you like you can’t be as good as an all-male group,” said Lilly Sanchez the Owner and Director of Mariachi Femenil Flores Mexicanas.

For the past almost 20 years the group has been playing mariachi in El Paso.

One of the biggest struggles for the all-female group is singing songs that were traditionally sung by men.

“Sometimes the chorus do suffer cause you need that low bottom base, but we make it work,” said Sanchez.

“Especially like learning the keys and stuff for a female voice is very different from learning keys and stuff from male voices,” said Yesenia Rodriguez a Member of Mariachi Femenil Flores Mexicanas.

However, the ladies said they don’t want to be the same as other mariachi groups.

Standing out with their turquoise, pink and royal blue outfits.

“I think color choice helps us stand out a lot. I hadn’t really seen, well until I joined this group, I never really saw like a turquoise traje,” said Karyme Perea a Member of Mariachi Femenil Flores Mexicanas.

The band has played throughout the Southwest and recently went on tour with international singer Lila Downs proving that women mariachi bands can be successful in a male dominate industry.

“They either don’t take you seriously or they just think that you can’t accomplish anything so it’s nice to prove them wrong,” said Rodriguez.