Alzheimer’s Association meets at St.Mary Church

ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM) The Alzheimer’s Association met this evening at St. Mary’s church to honor those affected by Alzheimer’s. The association also seeks to raise Alzheimer’s awareness.

The number of Americans living with Alzheimer’s is growing. Every 65 seconds someone in the United States is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

An estimated 5.8 million Americans of all ages are living with Alzheimer’s dementia in 2019.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, it includes an estimated 5.6 million people age 65 and older.

The walk to end Alzheimer’s is taking place on October 19. Held at Eldridge Park in Elmira.