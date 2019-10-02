Amber Guyger sentenced to 10 years for murder of Botham Jean

DALLAS — Amber Guyger was sentenced to 10 years in prison in a Dallas courtroom on Wednesday.

The same jury found Guyger, 31, guilty of the September 6, 2018 murder of 26-year-old Botham Jean on Tuesday.

Guyger, an ex-cop, was off duty but still in uniform when she shot and killed Jean in his Dallas apartment after she mistook it as her own.

The sentencing phase began Tuesday and finished on Wednesday.

The jury had to decide between finding Guyger guilty of murder, manslaughter, or acquitting her.