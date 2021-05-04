Arkansas couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — A Little Rock couple is celebrating their 80th wedding anniversary.

Leroy Evatt, 103, has been married to 101-year-old Uvie Evatt for eight decades. The two grew up together in Vilonia, Arkansas.

Uvie Evatt said they’ve known each other for a lot longer than 80 years.

“Oh I don’t know, I wouldn’t even guess, I forgot, I don’t know, forever!” she said, laughing.

The couple hasn’t broken the world record for the longest marriage just yet (that’s 86 years according to Guinness World Records), but they are well on their way.

They have a lot of tips for a healthy life and marriage, including exercise, eating right, communicating and, of course, teamwork.

“I’m the head of the house, she’s the neck, she controls the head,” said Leroy Evatt.

Through the years, they had a daughter, a granddaughter and now great grandkids to keep them young.

“Oh man! Theres nothing in the whole world like them!” said Uvie Evatt.

Their 6-year-old great-granddaughter, Molly Smith, calls them Wavie and Dado.

“I love Wavie and Dado because they are really really sweet to us,” said Molly.