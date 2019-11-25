Baby seal falls asleep during rescue

(CNN) – A seal pup that needed to be rescued from a parking garage was so exhausted from the ordeal that it just couldn’t keep its little eyes open.

California firefighters rescued the sleepy baby seal “Santos” from a parking deck in Redwood City.

They say the seal was exhausted and caught adorable video of it dozing off during the rescue.

Officials at the Marine Mammal Center are checking Santos out before he is possibly released.

They say they’ve seen an uptick in the number of northern fur seals being rescued onshore.