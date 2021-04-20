Biden after Floyd verdict: ‘We can’t stop here’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Tuesday the conviction of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd “can be a giant step forward” for the nation in the fight against systemic racism.

Biden spoke from the White House hours after the verdict alongside Vice President Kamala Harris, with the pair calling for Congress to act swiftly to address policing reform.

“A measure of justice isn’t the same as equal justice,” Harris said.

Biden is lauding the officers who testified in the trial instead of closing ranks and keeping quiet. He says the verdict sends a strong message, but reform can’t stop with just the verdict.

“It’s not enough,” Biden said. “We can’t stop here.”

Biden said Floyd’s death was “a murder in the full light of day and it ripped the blinders off” for all the world to see the problems with race and policing in the U.S. He also said it is so important to ensure Black and brown people don’t fear interaction with law enforcement.

Biden spoke after telephoning Floyd’s family, telling them, “We’re all so relieved.”