Big Game Wager: Buffalo Wild Wings offering free wings if it goes into overtime

One restaurant chain’s “Big Game” wager could give you free food.

Buffalo Wild Wings is betting that this year’s Super Bowl will not go into overtime. If the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers take that game into OT, the restaurant chain will owe America and Canada free wings.

According to Buffalo Wild Wings, you will be able to redeem one free order of boneless or traditional snack-sized wings at any participating location on Monday, February 17, between 4-7 p.m. But you cannot get a to-go order. This is dine-in only and while supplies last.

The “Big Game” takes place Sunday, February 2, in Miami.