Bond set for Antwon Fisher as Ibraheem Yazeed remains on no bond in Aniah Blanchard case

LEE COUNTY, Ala (WRBL) – A court document signed by District Judge Russell K.Bush states a motion to set bond has been granted without objection by the state.

The defendant, Antwain (also known as Antwon according to the court document) Fisher now has a set bond of $50,000.

Originally the state objected and bond was denied for Antwon Fisher during his Monday morning 48/72. A few hours later and after Blanchard’s probable remains were located, a bond was set and the state did not object.

Ibraheem Yazeed remains behind bars in Lee Co. on no bond and was the first person charged in the alleged kidnapping of Aniah Blanchard.

Fisher was the second person arrested involving the alleged kidnapping of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard. He appeared in the Lee County courtroom Monday.

The act was completed Monday, Nov. 26, 2019.

An affidavit on file with the Lee County clerk’s office shows the probable cause for the arrest of 35-year-old Fisher, known as “Squirmy.” Fisher was arrested overnight Friday by the Auburn Police Department and U.S. Marshals. Fisher is charged with first-degree kidnapping.