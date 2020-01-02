Box Tops going digital with new scan option

(WETM) – The Box Tops for Education program is going digital to raise money for your local schools.

Instead of clipping Box Tops and bringing them into school, all Box Tops will be earned digitally by scanning your receipt through the new Box Tops mobile app, available for iPhone and Android devices.

Box Tops says if you still have the original Box Tops at home, they can still be sent into schools until they expire. You can also “double dip” during the packaging transition by clipping and scanning eligible Box Tops.

Box Tops for Education has raised $913,710,018 for schools since 1996.