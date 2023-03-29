BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you were one of the unlucky ones to have a flight canceled out of Buffalo Niagara International Airport in 2022, you’re not alone.

That’s because the Buffalo airport had the highest percentage out of any airport in the country of canceled flights, according to a new study from InsureMyTrip, using data from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

5.55% of flights from the airport were canceled in 2022, a large jump from 2021, where only 1.43% were canceled in 2021, which put Buffalo 37th on the list. Buffalo was seventh on the list in 2020 and fifth in 2019.

Major weather events in November and December forced the cancelation of many flights, including the airport being closed for several days during the December blizzard.

The top 10 airports for cancelations across the country can be seen below.

Buffalo Niagara International Airport: 5.55% Southwest Florida International Airport (Fort Myers, Fla.): 5.47% LaGuardia Airport (New York, N.Y.): 5.19% Newark Liberty International Airport: 4.82% Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport: 3.93% Dallas Love Field Airport: 3.82% Palm Beach International Airport: 3.79% Baltimore-Washington International Airport: 3.74% Chicago Midway International Airport: 3.73% Orlando International Airport: 3.70%

