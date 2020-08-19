Bureau of Land Management roasts National Park Service on social media

(WTAJ) – Two government agencies in the Department of Interior engaged in some good-natured ribbing on Wednesday.

The Bureau of Land Management called out the National Park Service on Facebook with a post instigating a head to head comment war.

“Blah, blah, blah, National Park Service is awesome, blah, blah, blah National Parks are beautiful,” read the Facebook post followed by, “But here’s the thing, we happen to think that #yourpubliclands can go toe-to-toe with anything NPS has to offer and we want you to showcase it!” Despite turning 104 next week, the NPS wasted little time clapping back. The two agencies took turns in a verbal sparring match over shareyourexperience.org which is the official site for the Federal Recreation Lands Photo Contest.

NPS manages 419 national park service sites and 62 official national parks including, Yellowstone, Yosemite, and the Great Smokey Mountains.

Yellowstone National Park

Craters of the Moon National Monument

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Land Management oversees 221 wilderness areas, 27 national monuments, and 636 other protected areas as part of the National Conservation Lands.

Some of these lesser-known but, equally beautiful locations include King Range National Conservation Area in California, Gold Butte National Monument in Nevada, and The Vermillion Cliffs National Monument in Northern Arizona.

Some areas such as Craters of the Moon National Monument in Idaho are managed by both agencies. At this point, there is no word on any upcoming custody battles.

You can read the full post with the comments by clicking the post below.

BLM NEEDS YOUR PHOTOS!! Enter the https://www.sharetheexperience.org/ photo contest today! Blah, blah, blah, National… Posted by Bureau of Land Management on Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Both Agencies would like to encourage everyone to share their photos of these beautiful, federally protected lands by going to shareyourexperience.org

As a reminder always recreate responsibly and leave no trace.