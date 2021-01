(WETM)- Chipotle Mexican grill is going on a hiring spree this week. The chain is holding its first coast to coast career day on Thursday, January 14th.

The brand has a goal of employing 15,000 new team members for its restaurants across the country. Chipotle is requiring advance online registration to reserve an interview time and will conduct the meetings with covid-19 safety protocols in place.

For more information or to schedule an interview, candidates should visit here.