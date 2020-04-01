Chuck Williams, a native of Eufaula, was first at the scene after a tornado devastated his hometown

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – After a tornado swept through Eufaula, reporter Chuck Williams and Sports Director Rex Castillo brought viewers the first footage of the devastation on site.

Walking through his hometown, Williams couldn’t go far without running into an old neighbor or an old friend. Many of these hometown folks have suffered at the hands of the twister that damaged multiple homes and kicked up trees across the town.

Twenty houses were torn apart and the residents are left sifting through what’s left of their homes. Through a miracle, no one was seriously hurt during the storm, and no one lost their lives.















(Photo at Country Club of Alabama in Eufaula, Ala.)

Despite the damages, the town remains hopeful.

“I have told all my neighbors and a lot of them are parishioners from my church all of the stuff can be replaced what matters what matters is we’re all OK and if you look around and see this and realize no one is injured or killed that’s a miracle,” said Robert Toole, the Pastor of SouthPoint Church.

First on the scene, Williams and Castillo spent nearly 40 minutes walking from home to home and surveying the damage and meeting with residents as they went up and down Pebble Beach Drive.

Watch the full walkthrough with Chuck and Rex at the top of the page.