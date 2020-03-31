Commissioner: Social Security, SSI benefits will be paid on time

WASHINGTON D.C. (NEWS10) — Social Security and Supplemental Security Income payments will continue as scheduled, Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul said.

He said the payments will not be affected by the coronavirus pandemic. He also issued a reminder to not give out personal information or payment via gift cards, wire transfers, internet currency, or by mailing cash to anyone posing to be from the Social Security Agency or the Department of the Treasury.

“I want our beneficiaries to be aware that scammers may try to trick you into thinking the pandemic is stopping or somehow changing your Social Security payments, but that is not true. Don’t be fooled,” Saul said.

Saul said the Department of the Treasury is releasing information soon on how they will issue the payments under the new CARES Act. The economic impact payments will come from the Treasury not the Social Security agency.

For more information on social security benefits visit socialsecurity.gov