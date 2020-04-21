Congress reaches deal on coronavirus relief bill, which Trump is expected to sign

WASHINGTON (NBC) — Congress reached a deal Tuesday on a nearly $500 billion interim coronavirus bill that includes additional funds for the small business loan program as well as more money for hospitals and testing, according to multiple Republican sources and a letter from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to his Democratic colleagues obtained by NBC News.

The Senate will attempt to pass the bill by unanimous consent in a pro-forma session at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., advised members to return to Washington for a 10 a.m. vote on Thursday, meaning that the interim coronavirus legislation could be on President Donald Trump’s desk by the end of the week.

Trump suggested Tuesday that if passed, he would sign the bill into law. “I urge the Senate and House to pass the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act with additional funding for PPP, Hospitals, and Testing” he tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

Schumer, D-N.Y., was optimistic on CNN earlier Tuesday morning about advancing the proposal.

“There is still a few more I’s to dot and T’s to cross, but we have a deal, and I believe we’ll pass it today,” he said.

The minority leader said he and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., had been on the phone “well past midnight” with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and they “came to an agreement on just about every issue.”

Schumer said the interim proposal included $75 billion for hospitals but not additional funding for states as Democrats have sought. It is also expected to include more than $300 billion in additional money for the Paycheck Protection Program, which was created by the stimulus legislation passed late last month.

Schumer’s office said the proposal additionally would allocate $120 billion for “unbanked” communities, which would include $60 billion for small businesses in rural and minority areas that might have had trouble accessing the the Paycheck Protection Program, and $60 billion for the Small Business Administration’s Disaster Relief Loan Program.

Schumer also said that the proposal includes a “national strategy” for testing and contact tracing, which Democrats say is critical to reopening the country. But it is unclear what that would look like, as the White House has publicly insisted that testing be left up to the states. Congressional Republicans have been pushing for a more significant role for private industry in the testing solutions.

The Senate hit a standoff earlier in the month over a Republican proposal to provide $250 billion more in small-business coronavirus relief funds as it quickly became clear that the loan program would run out of money. The parties have been in talks since then, with Democrats pushing to expand the scope of the bill to include more coronavirus funding beyond just the Paycheck Protection Program, which provides forgivable loans to small businesses that keep their employees on payroll.

Democrats and Republicans in the House have also been battling behind the scenes over a plan to allow votes by proxy amid the pandemic. Members on both sides of the aisle want a recorded vote on this package, which means the entire chamber will have to convene in Washington this week to approve it.

“Yes, there is a deal that is done, but we didn’t have to be here,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said Tuesday on Fox, lamenting that Democrats did not support the initial Republican proposal