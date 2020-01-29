Daycare employee fired after writing on toddler’s belly

SANIBEL, Fla. (CNN) — A Florida daycare employee was fired after a baby’s mother says that the employee wrote a note on her son’s stomach. The note read, “Mom I’m out of diapers. please read my report.”

“Immediately I was upset. I didn’t know what to do. I called family, I said, ‘Is this something I should be upset about? Am I overreacting?’ They told me I wasn’t,” said the little boy’s mother, Heather Chisum.

She says this was actually the second time someone from the Children’s Education Center of the Islands wrote a message on her little boy, Milo. But she said this time was worse, so she posted a picture of her son’s stomach on Facebook asking people for advice. The photo got a lot of attention and sparked outrage among parents across the globe.

“It wasn’t right what happened, and it’s nice to know I’m not the only one who thought that,” Chisum said.

In a statement, the executive director of the Children’s Education Center of the Islands apologized, and admitted this is a “breach of our professional ethics,” and said the teacher responsible was fired.

While the teacher is gone, Chisum says the stain on her son remains.

“I’ve given him two showers and scrubbed his stomach and it’s not coming off,” she said.

She hopes no other parent or child will ever experience what her family is going through.

“Anything that upsets you, like bring it forward, bring light to it. Figure out the situation, insert yourself even if you feel like you’re overreacting, it’s still better to be a part of it and figure out a solution,” Chisum said.

She added that she sees several teachers during drop off and pick up every day, and if they had told her that her child needed more diapers, she would have taken care of it.