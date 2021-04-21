Derek Chauvin Judge Says Rep. Maxine Waters Comments May Be Grounds for Appeal

From left House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee Maxine Waters, D-Calif., Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., Chairwoman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., House Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal and Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Adam Schiff, D-Calif., unveil articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) -Comments by U.S. Representative Maxine Waters could fuel the defense’s appeal in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin.

Judge Peter Cahill criticized the California congresswoman who, over the weekend, urged protesters in Minnesota to get more confrontational if the former police officer was not convicted for the death of George Floyd.

Waters stated, in part, “we’ve got to get more confrontational,” in regards to if Chauvin isn’t convicted of murder.

Chauvin’s lawyer asked the judge to declare a mistrial over waters’ statements, arguing that she had prejudiced the jury.

Judge Cahill denied that request, but there may be other venues for an appeal.

“It’s going to be very difficult to do that the judge, number one, sequesters the jury and instructs them to keep all that background, noise out. And right before they go up to deliberate again he lets them know that they’re not allowed to bring anything from the outside into the jury deliberation so it’s highly unlikely that this appeal if it does take place would be successful,” said Michael Donlon, Partner at Welch, Donlon & Czarples PLLC.

Chauvin has yet to file an appeal, but experts say the most likely avenue of appeal is the massive publicity given to the case.