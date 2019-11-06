Documentary highlights Macon Co. principal’s faith, love and work

MACON CO., Ala. (WRBL) – An inspiring story out of east Alabama as a documentary entitled Love Goes Public featuring the transformative actions of a local Macon County Principal is taking the country by storm.

Plans are already in the works to create a major motion picture highlighting Principal Brelinda Sullen’s work with students at Booker T. Washington and Notasulga High School.

Principal Brelinda Sullen walks the walk, and she talks the talk.

In Love Goes Public, Sullen’s extraordinary work within the Macon County School system rooted in her faith is helping transform failing schools.

“This is a story bigger than our area. At a time when so much of our country is determined to take God out of every institution, they can, here is a woman who is unabashedly bringing Him in with her. It’s made a radical difference in the lives of kids for the better. Graduation rates are shooting up, and pregnancy rates are shooting down, so it’s a powerful story,” shared the film’s producer, Kevin Flanagan.

Flannagan says with dwindling budgets and little state support, Sullen used what she had her love for Jesus and her very own tragedy to triumph story to right kids off a dead-end path.

Love Goes Public Official Trailer

“The main message is no matter who you are or what you do this morning, going into work, school, or to play and hang out – you are to be the salt and light. You are supposed to influence those around you with good words, actions, and the way you treat others. You are supposed to be good and positive and speak what God is in our lives to others,” said Flannagan.

Love Goes Public has a private screening Tuesday at AMC Tiger 13. For more information on how you can see the documentary you can visit the film’s website: Love Goes Public