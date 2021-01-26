E-File your Tax Return for free

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Free File software is now available on the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance’s website. Anyone who made $72,000 or less in 2020 can file their federal and state tax returns using the free tool.

To get to the free filing options, simply click ‘Free File your income tax return’ on the Tax Department’s website.

Anyone can use this tool to prepare for the tax filing season which begins Feb. 12. To ensure that you don’t receive a fee, you must file on the Tax Department’s website.

“Nearly 255,000 New York taxpayers used our Free File software last year, saving themselves an estimated $51 million in the process,” said New York State Commissioner of Taxation and Finance Michael Schmidt.

By using Free File software, you can also receive the refunds you’re owed up to two weeks sooner by choosing direct deposit.