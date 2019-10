WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 26: A clock sits in a hallway of the Rayburn House Office building one week before the start of the 116th Congress, on December 26, 2018 in Washington, DC. With the new congress scheduled to start on January 3, 2019, Congressional Democrats and Republicans cannot come to a bipartisan solution to President Donald Trump’s demands for more money to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

(WCMH/WBTW) – Don’t forget to roll your clocks back an hour this weekend as Daylight Saving Time officially comes to an end.

The clocks roll back one hour at 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 3, 2019.

The annual time change comes in the middle of the night, but most people usually set their clocks back before heading to bed the night before.

It’s also a good time to replace batteries in warning devices, such as smoke detectors.

The time change is not observed by Hawaii and most of Arizona.