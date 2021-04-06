Fallen Capitol Officer to lie in honor

This image provided by the U.S. Capitol Police shows U.S. Capitol Police officer William “Billy” Evans, an 18-year veteran who was a member of the department’s first responders unit. Evans was killed Friday, April 2, 2021, after a man rammed a car into two officers at a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol and then emerged wielding a knife. (U.S. Capitol Police via AP)

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — Capitol Police Officer William Evans will lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. That’s according to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

In a joint statement, Sen. Schumer and Speaker Pelosi said:

The United States Congress joins all Americans in mourning the tragic death of one of our Capitol Police heroes, Officer Billy Evans. In giving his life to protect our Capitol and our Country, Officer Evans became a martyr for our democracy. On behalf of the entire Congress, we are profoundly grateful. It is now the great and solemn privilege of the House of Representatives and the Senate to convey the appreciation and the sadness of the Congress and Country for the heroic sacrifice of Officer Evans with a lying-in-honor ceremony in the U.S. Capitol. It is our hope that this tribute will be a comfort to the family of Officer Evans, particularly his children Logan and Abigail, as will the knowledge that so many Americans mourn with and pray for them at this sad time. May this tribute also be a source of comfort and an expression of gratitude to the U.S. Capitol Police Force, which has awed our nation with their courage and resilience during this devastating time.

Evans, an 18-year veteran of the Capitol Police, died in the line of duty last Friday while protecting the Capitol from a man who rammed a car into a barricade.

A ceremonial arrival is set for Tuesday, April 13 at 10:30 a.m. on the East Front of the Capitol, followed by a Congressional Tribute at 11 a.m. A viewing period runs from noon to 6:00 p.m. for members of the Capitol Police and Congress. Finally, there will be a ceremonial departure at 6:30 p.m.

The ceremony is open to invited guests only.