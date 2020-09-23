Financial records from Trump Organization to be presented to NY Attorney General, Eric Trump to be interviewed

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Following a motion filed in Aug. 2020, a court has ordered the financial records of the Trump Organization to be presented to the Attorney General.

New York Attorney General Letitia James will be granted access to withheld documents and will interview Organization Executive Vice President Eric Trump. Several Trump Organization properties and transactions are under review including Seven Springs Estate in Westchester County.

According to the Office of the Attorney General, Honorable Arthur Engoron of the New York County State Supreme Court ruled will be given access to documents withheld by the Trump Organization.

Additionally, Justice Engoron also ruled that Eric Trump can no longer delay being interviewed by the OAG, which according to James he attempted to do, citing his desire to campaign for his father’s reelection campaign.

“We will immediately move to ensure that Donald Trump and the Trump Organization comply with the court’s order and submit financial records related to our investigation,” stated the Attorney General. “Further, Eric Trump will no longer be able to delay his interview and will be sitting down with investigators in my office no later than Oct. 7. To be clear, no entity or individual is allowed to dictate how or when our investigation will proceed or set the parameters of a lawful investigation.”

Today’s decision was following the open investigation which started in 2019. The investigation proceeded Michael Cohen’s testimony before Congress stating that Donald Trump’s annual financial statements inflated the values of his assets to obtain favorable terms for loans and insurance coverage, while also deflating the value of other assets to reduce real estate taxes.