Football fans may win free DiGiorno pizza

(CNN) — DiGiorno is making a bet during the big game this Sunday that could have you enjoying free pizza.

The frozen pizza brand says if at any point in the game the score is 3-14 or 14-3, DiGiorno will give out free pizzas.

Why that score? Because 3.14 represents pi.

DiGiorno says if that score happens, it plans to tweet out a link to a coupon for a free pizza.

The coupons will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis and only while supplies last. Once the score changes, the link ends.

The coupons will be redeemable in early March, ahead of Pi Day.