‘Free trial hopping’ a popular trend to save money on streaming services

The Netflix button on a remote control in Portland, Ore. Streaming services ranging from Netflix to Disney+ want us to stop sharing passwords. That’s the new edict from the giants of streaming media, who hope to discourage the common practice of sharing account passwords without alienating their subscribers, who’ve grown accustomed to the hack. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

A single digital app usually costs very little per month, no matter if it is video streaming services, online shopping or food delivery.

But since different applications can apply to a different aspect of their lives, many people use multiple apps throughout the day. According to a J.D. Power survey released in January 2021, Americans spend an average of $47 per month on streaming services.

However, a survey of 1,000 people ages 16-54 conducted by Pollfish showed a majority of people are bypassing those costs with a trend called “free trial hopping.”

What is free trial hopping? In a nutshell, since many streaming services and digital apps offer free trials of their software ranging from one week to four months, people will:

Sign up for the free trial of the app, using one email address

Use the app for the duration of their free trial

Cancel that subscription before the free trial expires

Create a new email address or use a separate email they have created in the past in order to…

Repeat all of the steps above in sequential order.

According to the survey, 77 percent of those in the poll said they have multiple personal email addresses, and 84 percent of them have signed up, used and then canceled the free trial for various reasons.

Among the findings: