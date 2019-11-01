‘Good riddance’: New York governor cheers Trump changing residency to Florida

President Donald Trump pauses as he speaks with astronauts Jessica Meir and Christina Koch as they conduct the first all-female spacewalk, from the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(NBC NEWS) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo didn’t mince words when he learned Thursday that President Donald Trump had filed paperwork to change his permanent residence from New York City to Palm Beach, Florida.

“Good riddance. It’s not like Mr. Trump paid taxes here anyway,” Cuomo said in statement. “He’s all yours, Florida.”

The residence change was first reported by The New York Times.

Trump, who was born and has lived his entire life in New York City, filed a “declaration of domicile” renouncing his home was no longer Manhattan, according to documents filed with the Palm Beach County Circuit Court obtained by the Times. Melania Trump also reportedly filed the paperwork that named the family’s Mar-a-Lago resort as its main residence.

Trump confirmed the news on Twitter, where he said that he cherished New York and always will.

“I hated having to make this decision, but in the end it will be best for all concerned,” he said. “As President, I will always be there to help New York and the great people of New York. It will always have a special place in my heart!”

The couple had resided in Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan, where the president has lived since he bought the building in 1983.

Trump’s New York ties go back generations: The Trumps have been New Yorkers since 1885 when Trump’s grandfather immigrated from Germany to the United States at the age of 16.

Trump said that city and state officials have targetted him.

“Despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state. Few have been treated worse,” he wrote on Twitter.

An unnamed source told the Times that Trump’s decision to move his permanent residence was motivated by tax purposes. Florida has no state income tax or inheritance tax.

Trump has faced increasing hostility in New York, where the Manhattan’s District Attorney Office is fighting to obtain the president’s tax returns.

The president was granted a stay earlier this month by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit after a federal judge rejected Trump’s claim that he was immune from criminal investigations in a bid to block the subpoena.