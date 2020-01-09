Goodwill to stop using single-use plastic bags on February 1

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Goodwill will be joining Wegmans and eliminating the use of plastic bags in their stores before New York State mandated date in March.

After successful testing in two Finger Lakes stores, Goodwill decided to eliminate the use of single-use plastic bags in all of their stores, beginning February 1.

“In accordance with New York state law, single-use plastic bags will be banned in retail businesses on March 1, 2020. Goodwill is eliminating plastic bags on February 1 to give our shoppers time to transition into the habit of bringing their own bags shopping with them,” says Jennifer Lake, President of Goodwill of the Finger Lakes.

Lake said that eliminating plastic bags in stores goes hand-in-hand with Goodwill’s commitment to sustainability and diverting 25 million pounds of stuff out of local landfills each year.

Goodwill will not be offering paper bags as an option, either. Instead, Goodwill is encouraging shoppers to bring their own reusable shopping bags, or they can buy one of Goodwill’s reusable shopping bags for 99 cents.