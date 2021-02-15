Health insurance enrollment open

(WETM)- In January President Joe Biden ordered government health insurance markets that ended their annual enrollment periods in December to reopen. The “affordable care act” created s insurance markets based on States for people to buy individual coverage either for themselves or their family. Arnot health thinks this is a great thing.

“The extension going out until the end of March, I mean that’s that’s a fabulous thing for us we expect to get a lot more phone calls a lot more appointments with people, requesting insurance that they cannot ask for all year round,” says Deb Smith, financial assistance coordinator for Arnot Health.

On Monday, a sign-up window opened for government insurance markets. This runs through May 15 in most states. It’s available for people who don’t have coverage through work. It is expected to make finding a plan less of a hassle for those who lost a job.