Holiday gas price spike

(WETM)- Have you seen the numbers rolling even faster as your pumping gas? Well that’s because those prices are up.

Here is Elmira average gallon of gas price info (regular unleaded):

Today – $2.22

Yesterday – $2.16

1 Week Ago – $2.13

1 Month Ago – $2.16

1 Year Ago – 2.69

Compared to last year it seems we’re lucky with the current price. 18 News spoke with AAA to find out what the reason for this spike is. Eric Stigberg, managing director of marketing, public, and government affairs of AAA Northway says, “there’s been a spike over the last four or five days and that more than anything is tied to the thanksgiving holiday. You know we saw an uptick in the demand and I think the prices are following. However, I think that is likely to be very short-lived. The trend, I think longer-term, is for prices to continue to drop as we saw prior to the holiday.”

Stigberg says people can expect the same spike around Christmas but again, he expects it to be short lived.