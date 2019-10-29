House Democrats release impeachment resolution

(NBC NEWS) – House Democrats released on Tuesday text of the resolution that will detail their procedures as they move forward with the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

The House is expected to vote Thursday on the resolution.

Tuesday’s release comes as pressure grows on Democrats to make the impeachment inquiry more open, including holding public hearings with key witnesses in the Ukraine affair that has engulfed the Trump administration.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., has said that Democrats eventually plan to question witnesses in public sessions, and the resolution published Tuesday puts that protocol into effect.

“The chair of the Permanent Select Committee shall designate an open hearing or hearings pursuant to this section,” the resolution states.

More broadly, the resolution appears to put in writing what several House committees handling investigations into Trump are already doing.

The resolution directs “certain committees to continue their ongoing investigations as part of the existing House of Representatives inquiry into whether sufficient grounds exist for the House of Representatives to exercise its Constitutional power to impeach Donald John Trump, President of the United States of America, and for other purposes.”

The resolution resolves for “the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and the Committees on Financial Services, Foreign Affairs, the Judiciary, Oversight and Reform, and Ways and Means, are directed to continue their ongoing investigations as part of the existing House of Representatives inquiry into whether sufficient grounds exist” to impeach Trump.

