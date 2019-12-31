How to start the new year off right financially

(CNN) – A new survey found that most of us have a money-related New Years’ resolution we want to accomplish.

According to a new Fidelity Investments survey, these are the three top money-related resolutions for 2020: save money, pay down debt, spend less.

If one or all three of those are on your list, one expert says follow these three tips.

Number one– set up auto-savings.

“Instead of thinking I’m depriving myself, it’s ‘I’m paying myself now,’ says financial expert Chris Burns. “So, I’m actually choosing to pay myself so that in three months I could do what I want.”

This means scheduling transfers from your checking account to your savings account every pay period.

Number two– track your spending and stop being wasteful!

Download free apps or software that categorize your spending.

“When we look at where our money is going, suddenly it gives us the freedom to know, ‘Oh, this is actually how much money I have maybe I need to cut back on this over here if I want to spend more on gifts.?’

Number three– plan for some guilt-free cash.

As you’re working towards saving money, paying off that debt and staying within your budget, make sure you also set some money aside for fun, that way you won’t burn out.

The Fidelity survey also found that the majority of surveyed Americans would rather save $5,000 than lose five pounds.