At least 2 dead, officer among those injured in Idaho mall shooting, police say

Police close off a street outside a shopping mall after a shooting in Boise, Idaho on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Police said there are reports of multiple injuries and one person is in custody. (AP Photo/Rebecca Boone)

BOISE, Idaho (NEXSTAR) — Police in Boise, Idaho, say two people have dead and at least four people, including a police officer, have been injured in a shooting at a shopping mall. They say a person is in custody.

Police on Twitter said Monday afternoon they were working their way through each business at the Boise Towne Square shopping mall, which is located in Idaho’s largest city and is the city’s largest mall.

“At this time we believe there was only a single shooter involved,” police said at a news conference Monday.

Police asked people to avoid the area Monday.

Around 3:15 p.m., Boise Police Dept. officials said they were still clearing the mall and officers were notifying the families of those involved.

Police said they were also investigating what appeared to be another crime scene at a restaurant near the mall.

“I am deeply, deeply sorry for the pain and trauma you experienced,” Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said, addressing all affected by the shooting. She thanked police for their quick response, as well as shopkeepers at the mall who helped customers after the shooting broke out.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.