IRS delays tax filing season

(WETM)- The IRS is delaying the start of the 2020 tax filing season. The IRS says it needs more time to prepare, after the covid-19 relief act took effect late December.

The agency says it will begin processing last year’s tax returns on February 12th, but one local tax company says their clients shouldn’t really be impacted by this.

Bryan Gilbert, a marketing specialist for GLN Tax and Payroll says, “for our clients it’s not impacting them too much. We’re still taking appointments starting the last weekend of January, and we’ll get all the taxes prepared, you just won’t be able to file until the 12th so, probably a delay in getting returns but people really shouldn’t notice too much about it.”

Normally, the turnaround time for a refund is about 21 days. That’s if a tax return has no problems. Despite the late start, the deadline for filing remains April 15th.