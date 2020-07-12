K-9 Spartan’s last call: Marshall County community, Sheriff Deputy says goodbye to his best friend

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.VA. (WTRF) — You may recall the story on Marshall County Sheriff Deputy Nate Klempa’s K-9 Spartan. Spartan was battling stage 4 cancer and unfortunately has passed away. Which is why the Benwood Fire Department held a flag raising memorial Saturday to honor their friend Nate, and to pay a tribute to this special dog.

God tells you to do the right thing. God tells you to do the right thing because there’s good people and like I said we love Nate, we love his dog, and that’s how it is John Waldrum, firefighter for Benwood Fire Department

Those at the Benwood Fire Department say Spartan was more than a man’s best friend, he was a special service dog to the community.