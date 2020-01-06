Krispy Kreme adds new Mini Doughnuts to menu

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Krispy Kreme wants to make your new year a little sweeter.
Behold their new Mini Doughnuts, which launched Monday and will be permanent additions to the menu.
They come in four varieties: Original Glazed, Chocolate Iced Glazed, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, and Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles.
The mini doughnuts are modeled after the chain’s four most popular doughnuts and are 90 calories each, the company said.
To make things even sweeter, Krispy Kreme is inviting you to “cheat sweet” every Monday afternoon where participating locations will be hosting “Mini Monday Break.”
From 4-7 p.m. every Monday in January, you can get a free mini doughnut at any participating location.
To find a participating location near you, click here.
You can check out Krispy Kreme’s commercial featuring Shaq and the minis here:
